Zimmer post game answers - need to play better, we didn't play well enough to win. We did some good things out there. I peronally do not want to hear this do you ?
by Dima12/18/2016 8:48:58 PM
Agree with everyone to fire Spielman 1 million %
by No name12/18/2016 8:48:24 PM
Wow - what a disappointment. The season and this game. Another sad Green Bay creep for the title as we start fast and finish looking up. Most frustrating sporting team ever. Period.
by sksol@twc.com12/18/2016 8:48:20 PM
You know Patterson has a special TD dance if he gets there.
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:48:15 PM
Apparently the Wilfs are not big picture types. They're bedazzled by Spielman's "flash". Spielman could sell shoes to a snake!
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:48:10 PM
too bad vikes couldnt have hired andy ried
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:48:07 PM
I think I'll follow the Pack. At least they try
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:48:01 PM
The best thing I can say about B-Rob today is at least he didn't give away a first down and then completely whiff on tackling the rb on a TD run like the other end did today.
by MNfan4ever12/18/2016 8:47:58 PM
I can hear it now...the excuses from Rick Spielman and Zimmer. Professing all of the pieces are in place. They just need to execute better. An oh those injuries.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:44:57 PM
Vikings Fans deserve so much more...Fire Spielman tomorrow!
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:44:52 PM
Laughing stock of the league. Zimmer needs to call Belichek and ask him how he keeps winning with hurt players.
by Dima12/18/2016 8:44:41 PM
No more "playoff" nonsense.
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:44:36 PM
What is that magical Vikings mantra, There is always next year?
by Dave12/18/2016 8:41:27 PM
At least Vikings defence hasn't allowed a 300 yd passer all year and Bradford has 70% comp again....
by Dima12/18/2016 8:41:23 PM
MNFan4ever...Where is Brian (boo hoo)Robison today?
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:41:20 PM
Colts are laughing about this one
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:40:01 PM
Vikings hit rock. Bottom! We can only go up from here.
by Mssief12/18/2016 8:39:57 PM
No problem
by Jimdrybrinv back freeman12/18/2016 8:39:54 PM
The sad situation is this team has no upside when you consider the sum of the parts. Thank you, Rick Spielman for your desire to be flashy during draft day with the likes of Patterson & Treadwell. I also noticed Beavers was inactive today. Considering how bad the OL is, how can you blow something as simple as a 4th round pick. There must have been multiple number of OL in the draft available when you picked Beavers.
by No to Spielman12/18/2016 8:39:50 PM
How many sacks does that great Vikings defensive line have against the Colts O line with 3 rookies? I think it's as many TD's as the Vikings offense has scored. Nice job guys
by MNfan4ever12/18/2016 8:39:02 PM
I put this squarely on the coaches
by Jimdrybrinv back freeman12/18/2016 8:38:57 PM
jimdry, get off our feed!
by efrik212/18/2016 8:38:49 PM
Oh man, they stopped us on 4th down. There goes the ball game!
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:38:45 PM
I still love Cordarrel!!!
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:38:40 PM
What can be said
by Jimdrybrinv back freeman12/18/2016 8:38:36 PM
The Vikings best hope is for a flag on every incomplete pass
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:38:32 PM
And let's not kid ourselves. Bridgewater is no better than Bradford.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:38:28 PM
GB is going to absolutely blow out this team next week, its' in GB, and they have a chance at a playoff spot. Vikings on the other hand...not so much.
by azvikingfan12/18/2016 8:38:24 PM
I'm out co-Vikings fans. I've done enough venting troday already. I won't be watching next 2 games, so I'll see you next year. Most likely another heartbreaking season coming next year, but we'll see! See ya!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:38:18 PM
tv announcer just gave vikes excuses..talking about all changes on O Line...well last year all starters on O line played ..and O line was blatant problem.....what did Slick Rick do after last year to improve O Line?
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:38:12 PM
No name, fans still there?
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:36:28 PM
Punt chickies
by Jimdrybrinv back freeman12/18/2016 8:36:25 PM
No Name...They started leaving at the half
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:36:00 PM
I wish Teddy can come back. Watching Sam and Shurmur again will lead you to the GW bridge.