Wow, how ugly can a team play, has been a disgusting 3 months.
by drsore7712/18/2016 8:58:00 PM
Bradford is a talented courageous QB. He doesn't call the plays. He can hit receivers if they are open. Playing with an offensive line that is really offensive. He is worth a 1st round draft choice. We are fortunate to have him.
by Bud12/18/2016 8:57:57 PM
This team has quit!
by Brandrex12/18/2016 8:57:50 PM
Time to clean house, fire zimmer and staff and spielman
by mike12/18/2016 8:57:43 PM
So much for today's game plan to stymie Luck and utilize Peterson to eat up chunks of the clock
by No to Spielman12/18/2016 8:57:38 PM
Joke.
by sksol@twc.com12/18/2016 8:57:35 PM
Game ball to...the fans for braving the elements and having to watch this joke of a team. On 2nd thought...no. What fan would pay a hundred plus dollars to watch this mess.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:57:30 PM
I'm waaay too old for this!
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:57:23 PM
Hey Santa the Vikings need a QB too
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:57:19 PM
That was fun....NOT
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:57:15 PM
Andy Reid was run out of Philly for not winning the big games. He is a good coach better than Zimmer and players want to play for him.
by Dima12/18/2016 8:57:09 PM
sacked...boooo booo boooooo booooooo booooooo boooo spielman go home
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:57:03 PM
Think I'll root for KC for the rest of the season, they are fun to watch, and have the ability to go all the way.