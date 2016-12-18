Don't let Spielman anywhere new the draft room. He has whiffed on too many picks the last few years
by KennyLL12/18/2016 7:23:49 PM
27-0 that's should do it. BOOOO!!!!!!!!!!
by wally12/18/2016 7:23:47 PM
Glad we spent billions for this
by Why12/18/2016 7:23:44 PM
Well, we don't have to read any more of the playoff nonsense, anyway. There's always a silver lining.
by keepinup12/18/2016 7:23:41 PM
They can come back can't they? We have great running backs, great receivers, and great offence line. NO! NO! NO! There go the fans bye bye
by wally12/18/2016 7:21:33 PM
Fire Zimmer and Spielman please
by Vikingfan196412/18/2016 7:19:54 PM
Can it get any worse?
by JoMama12/18/2016 7:19:37 PM
Vikings were clearly not prepared or motivated to play today.
by Vikingfan196412/18/2016 7:19:35 PM
Colts had play designed with Greenway in game, send a receiver at him and just let him run right by him for easy throw and catch for TD...with the personnel Spielman has drafted in 2016 and trading away a 1st and 4th round pick in 2017 for a QB rental is just bad decision making, yet Rick will get a pass...this team is starting to look more and more like Twins and TWolves....Vikings were lucky to beat a 2-10 team last week.
by No to Spielman12/18/2016 7:19:29 PM
Everton Griffen is not blocked and the rb cuts back right into him, and he misses the tackle. No way you can put forth so little effort and win
by MNfan4ever12/18/2016 7:19:21 PM
Lisa D, trust me Spielman would have blown the draft picks anyway
by keepinup12/18/2016 7:19:04 PM
Pretty sure Rick Spielman will have all sorts of excuses. Time to clean house starting with Rick Spielman.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 7:19:02 PM
Is this game headed for a 48-nothing score?
by JoMama12/18/2016 7:18:57 PM
Is this fixed...look at Everton Griffin on to run...had 2 chances and looked like he let guy go on purpose...
by Lefty5212/18/2016 7:18:55 PM
Look like the team doesn't show hungry to win for their die hard fans. Sadly! !!
by No name12/18/2016 7:18:52 PM
A team that is ready does not miss tackles like that.
by Vtesta12/18/2016 7:18:07 PM
I'm out
by obvike12/18/2016 7:18:05 PM
Griffen missed that ball Carrie twice on that TD run
by KennyLL12/18/2016 7:18:03 PM
remember the coach setting an example showing up with eye patch
by Lisa D12/18/2016 7:18:00 PM
BOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!
by obvike12/18/2016 7:17:53 PM
Anthony Barr overpursues once again. Entire D is taking the day off.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 7:17:07 PM
I hate being such a Negative Ned, but this collapse in play rivals that of my childhood team, the Detroit Lions of the 70's, 80's and 90's.
by JoMama12/18/2016 7:17:00 PM
24-0
by obvike12/18/2016 7:16:56 PM
BOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
by John12/18/2016 7:16:54 PM
Zimmer sucks. Now the NFL has figured out our D, with no offense, we are horrible