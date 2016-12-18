If I were the Wilfs, I would not wait until the end of the season to fire Spielman.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:16:05 PM
Sigh! Remember how the Wilfs bought the Childress shtick? Slick Rick is even smoother. It could be a long decade!
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:15:50 PM
What a hole Slick Rick has dug...and there is no light
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:15:46 PM
absolutely embarrassing and sad
by kwvikes12/18/2016 8:15:42 PM
Ok, I think I'll go for a walk now....
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:12:13 PM
They might have no choice but to bring Kalil back next year.
by KennyLL12/18/2016 8:10:25 PM
Zygi, please fire Spielman. Please!!
by Vikingfan196412/18/2016 8:09:25 PM
Where id Brian (Boo Hoo) Robison today?
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:08:45 PM
What happened to Anthony Barr. He is having a horrible season and is pulling a Kalil. Good rookie year, then a bust.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:08:35 PM
The reason there are fewer sacks late in the season is Robison is 33 and in his 10th season and Griffen is 28 and in his 7th season. Older players performance drops later in the season. The real issue is Spielman has done such a bad job of drafting, Vikings will look like Twins over the next several years. No OL, RB, QB and a 38 year old CB. outcome is predictable.
by No to Spielman12/18/2016 8:08:31 PM
This defense shares a lot of the blame for how this season has ended. In both Detroit games, they let the Lions drive the entire field to tie the score late in those games
by KennyLL12/18/2016 8:08:14 PM
Watching this off season unfold will be interesting. I wonder how Spielman will escape blame.
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:08:10 PM
When a good veteran OC leaves at mid season like Norv Turner did, there were plenty of issues with Zimmer's coaching abilities! It's obvious after this horrendous meltdown of a season, that Zimmer is not head coach material. A perfect replica of Chili we unfortunately have now!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:08:07 PM
The sign of a good coach is the improvement the team makes throughout the year along with adjustments. Next coach please.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:08:03 PM
Spielman wiffed in Miami and he's looking like the football version of Paul Holmgren for the Flyers. Can I play QB for the league minimum and throw a 3-yrd pass? Could save mucho $$$ under the cap.
by DC Vikes12/18/2016 8:03:23 PM
The bright side is we have a way more reliable kicker now that we got rid of the Blair Witch project, but I guess extra pts don't mean much now that we're out of the playoff race!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:02:52 PM
Now, if they could only play like that kickoff return shutdown all the time.
by Kalamazoo Bob12/18/2016 8:02:06 PM
The Zimmer Detroit time clock debacle really cost this team. Not that they were going anywhere to begin with. If Wilf care at all about winning, significant changes will be made this offseason starting with Slick Rick.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:02:02 PM
The smartest guy is Norv Turner , he knew what was coming....clean house. Zimmer hasn't shown ability to be the great coach we all thought he was. He is to blame for a lot of this. Top 5 defence doesn't play like this. The offense never changed since Norv left Quck passes for 3 yrds to complement SAMs completion -%
by Dima12/18/2016 8:01:45 PM
That's the Spirit!
by Kalamazoo Bob12/18/2016 8:01:04 PM
Is Seattle going to be this team's epitaph? This team has quit. The Bradford trade was 'Walker-lite' and the Eagles will have 2 1st mid-round picks and we won't be able to replace AP or TB if we need to. Anyone for drafting maybe one offensive lineman?
by DC Vikes12/18/2016 7:59:56 PM
Hey guys, we're only down 3 tds & fg now! We're right back in this! lol!!!!!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 7:59:33 PM
Saved from a shut out. There is much rejoicing. Yay.
by Kalamazoo Bob12/18/2016 7:59:14 PM
Story of season, another damn FG!!!!! Maybe? lol
by Lou fan12/18/2016 7:59:03 PM
They are who we thought they were
by keepinup12/18/2016 7:59:00 PM
Clemmings is awfully awful.
by azvikingfan12/18/2016 7:58:52 PM
Why kick a FG? someone plz tell me
by Lisa D12/18/2016 7:58:50 PM
Throw it away Bradford. Another int won't hurt at this point!