Robison in his 10th season, Greenway in his 11th. Vikings and median will not admit it but Brian is past his prime
by No to Spielman12/18/2016 8:23:39 PM
have to laugh at anyone suggesting this game is Peterson's fault. I give the guy a ton of credit for putting in the hard work to get back on the field. Are you listening 1st Round pick Sharrif Floyd (another 1st round Rick Spielman bust).
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:23:35 PM
didnt know they have cheesehead bras!
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:23:29 PM
Sure glad I didn't by a PSL at the stadium everyone is leaving now
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:23:25 PM
Boone, are you wearing cement blocks for shoes? Move ur feet, man!
by KennyLL12/18/2016 8:23:21 PM
Zimmer has left the building
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:21:50 PM
YEY! Add another fg to this year stats!!!!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:21:35 PM
FG helps to nibble away at the mountain.
by Kalamazoo Bob12/18/2016 8:21:32 PM
Sam brick legs Bradfors sacked on 3rd down > Bradford is not the answer
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:21:29 PM
I can't believe the Packers are going to have a better record than us after today! Wow, what a meltdown of a season. Zimmer needs to be fired after season is over!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:21:25 PM
just ordered a cheeshead online!
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:20:40 PM
Oh good a field goal. Now 34-6
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:20:36 PM
Sacks also suck.
by Kalamazoo Bob12/18/2016 8:20:33 PM
Peterson has never come through in a big game
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:20:29 PM
All those Bradford fans that were saying how much better the team was with him versus TB.
by Spenc20512/18/2016 8:20:26 PM
Packers leading 27-10 late in 3rd
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:20:22 PM
Quick, name a 2016 Vikings draft pick that made even a single play this year. FIRE RICK SPIELMAN!
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:19:02 PM
The Packers are doing their job today...27-10 lol
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:18:59 PM
Diggs can play
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:18:56 PM
Brian (Boo Hoo) Robison still missing in action...
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:18:52 PM
Looking around league and all the really good rookies at various positions helping their teams...Spielman sucks
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:17:17 PM
Colt's fans: Get the H off our feed!
by efrik212/18/2016 8:17:14 PM
Just a poorly run franchise wilfs don't know football and aren't smart enough to hire anybody that does just a mediocre organization
by Patriot fan12/18/2016 8:17:10 PM
Even to lose like this in Green Bay would be terrible, but to get ravaged like this against the Cots is just plain RIDICULOUS! There's no excuse for Zimmer on this most humiliating defeat!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:17:07 PM
More short passes?? Guess they are more concerned about Bradford's completion percent.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:17:02 PM
Keep doing the same thing dopes
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:16:44 PM
I hope Spielman gets canned!
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:16:42 PM
Assume Harris was in on the Colt TD, a Spielman free agent signing in 2015.
by No to Spielman12/18/2016 8:16:39 PM
Adnrew: Hopefully last loss like this is in Zimmer's reign. Please new coach next year, I'm seen more than enough of his inept coaching abilites!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:16:36 PM
I think we've see enough of Anthony Harris?
by KennyLL12/18/2016 8:16:31 PM
Trkguy, I hear it's nice up there.
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:16:27 PM
Thank god peterson played
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:16:23 PM
Is Anthony Harris another Spielman draft pick. Sure is playing like it.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:16:20 PM
I can think of adjectives of what I fell about this team right now, so I'll just use one: DISGUSTING!!!!!! I can't believe the players on this team get paid to play like this!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:16:17 PM
Good thing they got that FG otherwise it might be a blowout
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:16:14 PM
Sure the Wilfs want to win. But it's all about the $$ going into their pockets, that's what really matters to them