First read go route to Thielen. Vikings hit that successfully in games vs. the Giants and Texans.
Now you'd like to see the Vikings take a couple chances down the field after the way the Jags rush looked on the first drive.
Early pressure on Blake Bortles a good sign for the Vikings. Knocked him down once then got the third-down sack to force the punt.
Kai Forbath is now 7 of 7 on field goal attempts as the Vikings kicker. They're up 3-0 after the first drive in Jacksonville after Kyle Rudolph's 44-yard grab.
Jaguars don't field a fierce pass rush. Rookie Yannick Ngakoue leads with six sacks. Former Bronco Malik Jackson has 4.5 for Jacksonville.
Great protection by the Vikings on the first snap. Good start.
They'll be without safety Harrison Smith and center Joe Berger today.
Anthony Harris and Nick Easton step in to starting roles.
Welcome! I'll be here discussing Vikings-Jags throughout and after the game. Feel free to submit any questions and I'll answer.