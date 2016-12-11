After one quarter, the Vikings lead 6-0 over the Jaguars. Both teams combine 1 of 7 on third downs, with the only conversion coming on the last play of the quarter.
Was that Sendejo who got clocked?
Four carries, *one yard* for the Vikings run game.
Sam Bradford is 6 of 7 for 100 yards and back to throwing short of the sticks.
On five pass plays, Blake Bortles has been hit three times already (two sacks)
Jags fake punt wipes out an excellent play by Chad Greenway on the third-and-1 run stop.
Taking a chance paid off for the Jaguars... Just saying.
If Vikings can get consistent pressure with four, like they did vs. AZ, then it'll be a long day for Bortles.
Forbath now 8-for-8 on field goals with the Vikings. They hold a 6-0 lead after two drives.
Especially with how Blake Bortles was under fire in that first drive.
Would've liked to see them actually go for it.....