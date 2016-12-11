Vikings give up 22-yard strike to Lee, but hold with the Jaguars help. Vikings lead cut to 9-6 with 6:18 before halftime.
Chicago up 3-0 vs. Detroit with four minutes before halftime at Ford Field.
Forbath was released in Washington, in part, because they were worried about his leg on kickoffs.
Forbath now 9 for 9 with Vikings. Vikings up 9-3.
Laquon Treadwell out of the game with an ankle injury. Questionable to return.
On second look, Bradford's pass could've been better to Rudolph.
Two passes off two hands. More errors on offense. Another field goal.
Then Vikings go wildcat, something they installed early this offseason but have turned to more as a way of helping to keep Bradford clean.
Feels like we're seeing Sam Bradford use his legs more recently
Vikings defense playing well, but they could use a boost here after the nice Patterson return. Offense is 28th in the NFL in touchdowns per red-zone drive.
Now can the offense capitalize with a touchdown?
Blake Bortles is now 0 for 2 targeting Allen Robinson today. Vikings lead cut to 6-3.