Jags manage to go 92 yards for the game-tying field goal before halftime. Knotted up at 9-9 with nine seconds left in the second quarter.
Marqise Lee had 39 yards on that catch and run.
Oof, a drive that had Blake Bortles standing in his own end zone has now traveled to the Vikings red zone. All within two minutes.
These are good and can be great NFL defenses. These are also horrendous offenses.
Classic chuck it and hope for the flag. Bortles got it. Rhodes got caught.
I still like the decision to go for it, but back-to-back Asiata runs from the 1 is head scratching.
What happened to the short-yardage creativity? Not saying Linval Joseph needs to return to the backfield, but no jet sweeps? boots? Time has now proven the Asiata run into a wall play isn't working.
Rhett Ellison was the only Vikings blocker near the goal line on that failed 3rd-goal run. No push.
Vikings' 40-plus yard completions in 12 games: 4
Today: 3
If you're keeping track at home, Jags have had a QB false start and allowed a first down on a strip-sack today.
And one-recovered-fumble-turned-15-yard-pass
Fun with numbers: Vikings-Jags a combined 1 for 10 on third downs, have committed six penalties (five on Jacksonville) and kicked five field goals.
I hope you didn't want to see any touchdowns scored today.