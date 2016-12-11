HALFTIME: Vikings 9, Jaguars 9



Vikings did not convert a third down in the first half. Offense generated three field goals on drives starting at the MIN 25, MIN 41 and JAX 48. Went the length of the field before turning it over on downs at the JAX 1 on consecutive failed Matt Asiata runs.



Defense surrendered 92 yards just before halftime to give up the game-tying field goal. Otherwise they've put together another solid outing so far.