Jags up to 8 penalties for 67 yards. Vikings have 2 for 36.
Marqise Lee (4, 104) is the first player to surpass 100 receiving yards vs. the Vikings this season.
Five false starts for the Jaguars today. They're at home.
Jags ran, ran, ran and set up that play-action boot. Heck of a catch by Lee, but Bortles isn't put in too many bad spots during a 9-9 game.
That about covers the offense's highlights today. The run game has generated just 18 yards on 12 carries and they're tied at the half vs. the lowly Jaguars.
Diggs has 77 grabs for 856 yards through 12.5 games in his second season.
Sam Bradford is 10 of 14 for 167 yards, including three strikes of 40-plus to three different targets. Highlight was a diving grab by Stefon Diggs, who is on track to be the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since Sidney Rice.
As a team, the Vikings had just four completions of 40-plus yards before today.
HALFTIME: Vikings 9, Jaguars 9
Vikings did not convert a third down in the first half. Offense generated three field goals on drives starting at the MIN 25, MIN 41 and JAX 48. Went the length of the field before turning it over on downs at the JAX 1 on consecutive failed Matt Asiata runs.
Defense surrendered 92 yards just before halftime to give up the game-tying field goal. Otherwise they've put together another solid outing so far.