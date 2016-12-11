Jayron Kearse, the 6-foot-4 safety, got a piece of that punt.
And great timing for a three-and-out. Jaguars on to punt with about 13 minutes left
Poor timing in this field goal fest for Forbath's first real miss in a Vikings uniform. He had an extra point blocked last month.
After Matt Asiata finally barrels through for a goal line touchdown, Forbath misses a 38-yard PAT following a Rhett Ellison false start. Vikings lead 18-16
That's all on Kai Forbath.
Holding on Jaguars safety Jonathan Cyprien gives the Vikings another first and goal.
The dreaded short yardage situation... Vikings have first and goal from the JAX 3, down 16-12
Nice move by McKinnon, big play to pick up the first down. The way the Vikings scheme around their offensive line, they need their skill position players to create after the catch
Adam Thielen has caught all four targets for 101 yards. A good redemption game after his fumble vs. the Cowboys.
Vikings trail the Jaguars 16-12 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.
This Vikings secondary, and Xavier Rhodes, have been so good this season. Again, Marqise Lee the first to surpass 100 receiving yards on them. Bad time to implode.
Three flags on the secondary that drive: two on Rhodes and the 22-yarder on Alexander because Rhodes went off.
Bortles throws the touchdown strike between safeties Anthony Harris and Andrew Sendejo. Have to wonder how much they're missing Harrison Smith's impact there.
Yikes, Xavier Rhodes. That might be a fine later next week.
Everson Griffen is such an underrated pass rusher. He'd have 15+ sacks in a season if he were allowed to play the way Jared Allen played here in Minnesota.