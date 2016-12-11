Vikings have had excellent field position today. Start at their own 46 here.
Detroit now up 20-17 on Chicago with seconds left
They'll get the ball back with under 5:30 to play
And the Vikings get a three-and-out. Huge.
Another critical error in a big spot for the Vikings offense. They've now thrown away two possessions at the goal line and need their defense to show up again.
Asiata hadn't lost a fumble since 2014
Asiata fumbles as he tries to reach across for the touchdown. Instead, the Vikings turn it over at the Jaguars' 1-yard line. Vikings up 18-16, middle of the fourth quarter.
Liked that play call. Great tackle.
Meanwhile, Matt Asiata goes crazy. Uses the spin move to evade a defender and rumbles to the Jaguars' 1-yard line.
Vikings announce Fusco is being evaluated for a concussion. Joins Trae Waynes as Vikings who have suffered brain injuries today
Along the offensive line, that is
The Vikings now have just Alex Boone available among their Week 1 starters.
Fusco to the locker room.
Fusco has already gone through the concussion protocol twice since the beginning of last season.
Brandon Fusco down on the field, looked like he took a blow to the head.
Sam Bradford had daylight. Challenging Aaron Rodgers as the NFC North's best rusher.
NFC North update: Bears ahead of the Lions 17-13 with 7:07 left, but you know it'll just be another Matthew Stafford comeback win.
Officials pick up a flag for what was initially ruled roughing the kicker. No foul. Vikings starting at midfield thanks to Kearse's tip.