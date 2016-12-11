Thanks to everyone for following along here on StarTribune.com. Check back here for all Vikings coverage from Jacksonville.
Final: Washington 27, Philadelphia 22. Redskins (7-5-1) maintain a half game lead with the tiebreaker on the Vikings in the NFC playoff race.
There will be multiple injuries to watch from this one, including guard Brandon Fusco and cornerback Trae Waynes. Both were pulled, evaluated for concussions and did not return.
They sacked Blake Bortles four times, all by their dynamic DE trio of Griffen, Robison and Hunter. The Vikings pass rush continues to dictate opponent approaches and they're breaking through.
It should've been a blowout, but the Vikings still won by two scores thanks to another strong outing by the defense that survived a few lapses. The most interesting of which was cornerback Xavier Rhodes' brief meltdown with two flags on the Jaguars touchdown drive.
FINAL: Vikings 25, Jaguars 16
Vikings end four game skid on the road, keep head above water in NFC playoff race. They still need help and could use it this afternoon from a handful of teams, including the Seahawks in Lambeau.
This afternoon, the Vikings (7-6) would benefit from wins by the Saints (vs. Bucs), Cowboys (vs. Giants) and Seahawks (vs. Packers)
Washington leads 27-22 in Philly. They currently hold the final NFC wild-card spot and appear likely to improve to 7-5-1, a half game ahead of the Vikings (7-6).
Final: Detroit 20, Chicago 17. Another Matthew Stafford comeback win.
Might be over. Vikings 25, Jaguars 16. Two possession game with 2:13 left, no Jaguars timeouts
Vikings touchdown. Bradford bootleg, found Rudolph open outside of safety Jonathan Cyprien.
Another drive inside the Jaguars' 10-yard line. They've scored a touchdown and come up empty twice in that range.
Huge 3rd-10 conversion to Cordarrelle Patterson, left wide open underneath the Jags coverage. Gus Bradley uses their final timeout with 3:08 left.
No news flash, but T.J. Clemmings has not developed much.
Vikings flagged seven times for 97 yards
Jaguars up to 12 penalties for 99 yards