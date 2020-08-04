Live at 5 p.m.: Greatest Minnesota clutch performances in our Virtual Happy Hour draft Live

i wonder how many of tonight's draft boards included Mr. Wiggins' name.
My third-round pick is...Minnesotan Bill Baker's CLUTCH goal from the point with 27 seconds left in the 1980 Olympic hockey team's opener that tied Sweden 2-2 in Lake Placid. Sorry, but without that goal, no weak-ass pick of a pre-game speech, Boss. The gold-medal run was the greatest sports story of my lifetime but it doesn't happen without the dentist-to-be.
So anyway I will stand pure with my pick and pick Andrew Wiggins making two free throws with 14 seconds on the clock to lead the Wolves past the Nuggets in overtime of Game 82 to reach the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Wiggins had been much maligned throughout his career here and remember thinking, 'There's no way he makes both of these.' But he proved me, and Wolves fans everywhere, wrong.
I submit that any memory with any connection to duke basketball be disqualified. I think Reusse would agree.
I have to say, the logic of this is very confusing to me. Tyus Jones playing for Duke has nothing to do with Minnesota!
And now let's fast-forward 10 years. To my family, friends, colleagues (looking at you, Ken Chia) and other Badgers faithful everywhere, I am truly sorry. But what Tyus "Stones" Jones did for Duke vs. Wisconsin to win the 2015 NCAA tournament is nothing short of clutch. Apple Valley's finest kicks off Round 3. Grrrrrr.
You knew this was going to come up eventually. Speaking of jaw-dropping moments witnessed in person, the mix of emotions and reactions - from "no way" to "shut up" to "oh my goodness" - at the 2005 boys' basketball state tournament is something I will never forget. With one flick of the wrist, and one seat of his baggy shorts, Blake Hoffarber became an overnight sensation, helping Hopkins to a title from a supine position. Cl-utch.
Brian will be finishing up the second round and starting the third in the snake format that everyone loves ... until we do it. ;)
I thought this was a clutch Minnesota-performance draft, not a "hey, it happened here" draft.
Best headline ever, Brian Stensaas!!
Oh, that was the 2016 Ryder Cup by the way
With my second-round pick, I select...Captain America and his 25-foot putt at Hazeltine National's No. 8 (well, actually it's No. 17) that was Patrick Reed's take-that, fruit-you moment after Rory McIlroy had just drained a 40-foot in a match that went from great to electric in a mere eight holes. I was standing on the hillside above the green and the noise was thunderous, way more than anything I've ever heard on a golf course. They both walked off the green laughing.
Speaking of great headlines: MIRA-CURL ON ICE was a winner
Just watched the USA-Sweden gold medal curling replay the other night. Almost as much fun as watching it at 3 a.m. when it happened.
don't later rounds have less time between picks?
Better headline than Their No. 1
My second-rounder: John Shuster's five-spot in the curling gold-medal game at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Has any Minnesotan gone from goat to GOAT as fast as Shuster? His name was an Urban Dictionary synonym for "choker'' after his 2010 and 2014 performances. Then in Pyeongchang, on the most important shot of his life, he delivers a glorious double takeout to stun Sweden. I'll never forget the absolute disbelief in that arena.
If i'm not mistaken, the headline in the strib the next day read; "Grilled Cheese!''
About that Moss game at Lambeau. That was my last game covering the Packers for the Wisconsin State Journal. I'd been hired by the Strib, and that night i walked in covering the Packers and walked out covering the Vikings. As he was walking out of the press box that night, Reusse clapped me on the shoulder and said, ''You're jumping ship at just the right time!''