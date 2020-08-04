Live at 5 p.m.: Greatest Minnesota clutch performances in our Virtual Happy Hour draft Live

Yes, the Hrbek/Gant play was definitely a CLUTCH move.
I liked Hrbek's wrestling move at first in that series better.
My scouts had Knoblauch on the list, but as a third rounder
Chris, I was rewatching that game on MLB Network last weekend and that play had to be one of the most amazing moments in baseball history. Somewhat forgotten amidst all the other heroics. What a play! Great pick. I'm also happy you didn't go with Hubert Humphrey at the '68 convention cause now I can use that!
Does Knute Rockne have any Minnesotan connection, Pace?
We're back to Chris Carr, who may be looking for another pick that's tied to a speech
whoops: CX -- Nate Wright.
A pick that's older than some of our drafters!!!!
Can I pick the Crippler's greatest match ever?
my next pick will come apace.
I can tell you really grappled with that draft pick.
Can we pick up the pace -- little p, not big P -- a little?
Randy is taking a long time. The Commissioner is saying that he's about to forfeit his pick. Mike Tice weighs in, telling everyone to calm down.
The beauty of running a draft is that someone is always upset with the rules!
Yes, Jeff. It's a snake draft. In better times, we'd tell you that we'll call from the bar when it's time for you to pick again. But these aren't better times.
WHAT? A snake draft? Why the hell are we doing a snake draft?
We're also figuring the odds of whether RJ will make another hockey pick or go to one of his other go-to sports.
ARE WE DOING A SNAKE DRAFT?!
That's a lot of moments. I was momentarily taken aback.
Yeah. Performance. Didn't you read your contract?
How can a whole game be considered a moment? That's just wrong...
I think what's interesting is how there are 2 ways to define a clutch performance: a few seconds of huge individual glory or an entire game (or series) worth of excellence.