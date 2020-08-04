Live at 5 p.m.: Greatest Minnesota clutch performances in our Virtual Happy Hour draft Live

No speech. A championship-winning fake-out this time. ... 1991 World Series Game 7, 8th inning. Scoreless game . Atlanta's Lonnie Smith single s . Terry Pendleton follow s with a double to left - center. Smith is going to score. The Braves are going to take the lead, probably win. But, but … Chuck Knoblauch pulls off the biggest mind-bender in baseball history and fakes a throw to Greg Gagne, who was coming over to cover second base for Lord-knows-why. Smith is stunned. He freezes. He has no clue what to believe: his eyes, as he watches Dan Gladden retrieve the double, or the confusion rumbling in his head about this nonsensical “ throw ” to second base. Knoblauch was 200 ft from the baseball, yet still somehow thought to pull this move, which essentially won the game, the World Series -- and made Jack the No. 5 pick in this draft. Clutch move indeed!

Knoblauch and Gagne : my pick right here.