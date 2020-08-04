Live at 5 p.m.: Greatest Minnesota clutch performances in our Virtual Happy Hour draft

Sentimental value plus real clutch performance: Rookie WR Randy Moss, Monday Night Football, Oct. 5, 1998: 5 catches, 190 yards, 2 touchdowns. Absolutely decimated the Packers, who had just been to 2 straight Super Bowls.

My second senior year in college.

The Silence You Hear Is Lambeau Field.

Vikings were one of the best teams in NFL history and made a deep playoff run. I forget the rest.