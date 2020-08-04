Live at 5 p.m.: Greatest Minnesota clutch performances in our Virtual Happy Hour draft

About that Moss game at Lambeau. That was my last game covering the Packers for the Wisconsin State Journal. I'd been hired by the Strib, and that night i walked in covering the Packers and walked out covering the Vikings. As he was walking out of the press box that night, Reusse clapped me on the shoulder and said, ''You're jumping ship at just the right time!''
If i'm not mistaken, the headline in the strib the next day read; "Grilled Cheese!''
Better headline than Their No. 1
don't later rounds have less time between picks?
Just watched the USA-Sweden gold medal curling replay the other night. Almost as much fun as watching it at 3 a.m. when it happened.
Speaking of great headlines: MIRA-CURL ON ICE was a winner
Oh, that was the 2016 Ryder Cup by the way
Best headline ever, Brian Stensaas!!
I thought this was a clutch Minnesota-performance draft, not a "hey, it happened here" draft.
Brian will be finishing up the second round and starting the third in the snake format that everyone loves ... until we do it. ;)
You knew this was going to come up eventually. Speaking of jaw-dropping moments witnessed in person, the mix of emotions and reactions - from "no way" to "shut up" to "oh my goodness" - at the 2005 boys' basketball state tournament is something I will never forget. With one flick of the wrist, and one seat of his baggy shorts, Blake Hoffarber became an overnight sensation, helping Hopkins to a title from a supine position. Cl-utch.
I have to say, the logic of this is very confusing to me. Tyus Jones playing for Duke has nothing to do with Minnesota!
I submit that any memory with any connection to duke basketball be disqualified. I think Reusse would agree.
So anyway I will stand pure with my pick and pick Andrew Wiggins making two free throws with 14 seconds on the clock to lead the Wolves past the Nuggets in overtime of Game 82 to reach the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Wiggins had been much maligned throughout his career here and remember thinking, 'There's no way he makes both of these.' But he proved me, and Wolves fans everywhere, wrong.
My third-round pick is...Minnesotan Bill Baker's CLUTCH goal from the point with 27 seconds left in the 1980 Olympic hockey team's opener that tied Sweden 2-2 in Lake Placid. Sorry, but without that goal, no weak-ass pick of a pre-game speech, Boss. The gold-medal run was the greatest sports story of my lifetime but it doesn't happen without the dentist-to-be.
i wonder how many of tonight's draft boards included Mr. Wiggins' name.
Don't take my third-round pick, Rachel!
Darn it, Rachel. You went and did just that.
Now we're scrambling in this draft room!
Take Andrew Wiggins' other clutch moment! (Wait, there was one, right?)