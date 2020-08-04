Live at 5 p.m.: Greatest Minnesota clutch performances in our Virtual Happy Hour draft

I'm stuck in the 1990s, and this game enters my memory often: Bobby Jackson, Sweet 16, 1997 NCAA tourney vs. Clemson. 36 points, seemingly all of them big ones, including some very clutch baskets in overtime and double OT to help the Gophers prevail and keep their dream season going. In a career of clutch performances for Jackson, that was the best I ever saw.
Wasn't Wiggins' other clutch moment the arrival of D'Angelo Russell?
I can think of one big moment I'll bet Rand is considering. I think he was there.
This is an excellent pick. (And not just cuz you're the boss, boss).
Damn pick, I was hoping to take a flyer on that with my final pick.
I can't that Jerry Zgoda was going to let a soccer pick slip all the way to the end of the fourth round.
Chris, if we're going to make these drafts a regular thing, perhaps we can get a sponsor. We really should have an Official Beverage. Drafts for the drafts!
That's an extraordinary idea, Rachel! Recooendations? White Claw?
Hugh McCutcheon wasn't One Of Us when this happened, but I'm bending the rules to make him a retroactive Minnesotan during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. On the first day, news broke that an American tourist had been murdered. It was a Minnesotan, Todd Bachman--father-in-law of McCutcheon, the coach of the US men's volleyball team. McCutcheon comforted his wife and badly injured mother-in-law. He served as the family spokesman. Then he coached his team to a gold medal. He rose to the occasion in every way.
I think we did pretty well. I can't think of any terrible omissions anyway. Good job, team!
Undrafted Free Agent Time?
Nice to walk away from a draft not hating the team I just picked!
Did Anthony Carter get picked?
The Favre TD didn't make it.
Free-agent pickup: Hunter Shepard, UMD goalie. 8-0 in NCAA tournament games. Eight goals allowed. Might've led Bulldogs to a three-peat.
Kyle Rau's game-winning goal in the third overtime of the championship game at the 2011 state high school boys' hockey tournament.
UDFAs ideas: Hrbek and Gladden World Series grand slams ... couple of Hazeltine finishes: Payne Stewart in the 91 Open playoff; Y.E. Yang holding off Tiger ... Anthony Carter vs. Saints and Niners back-to-back weekends in 87 playoffs ...
Another UDFA: Sid back less than a month after breaking a hip. :)
Gabby's six-goal game vs. the Rangers.