Live at 5 p.m.: Greatest Minnesota clutch performances in our Virtual Happy Hour draft

With the first selection of the fourth round, I’m going to the gridiron for an unlikely pick – Gophers center Greg Eslinger for his body of work, highlighted by one particular game.

The game I remember Eslinger’s greatness the most was on Nov. 5, 2005, at Indiana. The Gophers trailed 14-7 at halftime, then basically had running backs Gary Russell and Laurence Maroney follow Eslinger’s blocking for four third-quarter touchdowns on their way to a 42-21 win. Minnesota rushed 18 times for 144 yards in that quarter, usually with Eslinger pulling on sweeps.

Eslinger went on to win the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman and the Rimington Trophy as the best center, capping back-to-back All-America seasons. From 2003 through ’05, the Gophers had two running backs surpass 1,000 yards rushing each year. Eslinger was a big reason why. Not too shabby for a lightly recruited player out of Bismarck, N.D.