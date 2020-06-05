No doubt. An all-time classic right there. I enjoyed the stuff about Roger Kahn himself, then a young reporter on the Dodgers beat.
Boys of Summer: So great. Everyone remembers Robinson as the lion in winter but the chapter that always gets me is Carl Erskine and his son Jimmy.
Howard, how can you say "Unbroken" was better than "Seabiscuit?" This might lead to a book brawl. "Unbroken" almost seemed surreal. Granted, I had never heard the story before. But Seabiscuit took something a lot of people knew and added all kinds of depth and meaning.
Holy cow, that's a great endorsement. Another first-round book I haven't read.
I've tried to read Infinite Jest TWICE. Maybe the third time is the charm?
I know several people who read Infinite Jest the same way, putting it down and then picking it back up. They all said the same thing Jeff did: challenging, but rewarding.
Brian is a golf guy, but I'm wondering if this is even the best John Feinstein book of all-time. "Season on the Brink" anyone?
Stensaas, the golf guy, being Stensaas again...
the golf writers are squaring off.!!!!
Feinstein also wrote The First Major, on the 2016 Ryder Cup. Not his best work but really, really cool to read if you were at Hazeltine.
I love Leigh Montville! Spent a summer with him in Boston when I interned at the Globe and the time I was able to be around him and watch him work was delightful and a revelation. Even his Facebook posts these days are great, poignant and hilarious.
Who doesn't love Leigh Montville? And full disclosure, I haven't read this one on Teddy Ballgame. But it's going to take a lot for me to put it ahead of Halberstam's "Summer of '49."
Pick related to Casey's excellent choice: John Updike's "Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu.'' It's an essay about Williams's last game, turned into a slim little book a few years ago. Really good.
Ted Williams came to the American Legion World Series in 1980 when it was held in Ely, Minn. And there was a "press conference" in the school library with Williams, Bob feller and a spitball pitcher named Burleigh Grimes. Those of us in the "press" were smart enough to sit down, shut up and listen to them talk to each other for an hour. That's when i realized, maybe more than anything else, how damn lucky I was to be a journalist.
Thumbs up Randball. I remember when Posnanski and O'Neil came to the Metrodome, promoting the book.I was star struck with both of them.
Burleigh Grimes, the pride of Clear Lake Wisconsin!!
What's wrong with self-serving?
Shropshire is Steve Rushin -- with more chemicals added.
Has anyone read the Dick Bremer book? Game Used. I'm hearing good things about it.
High-five, Casey! I like that book a lot. It shows the power, the greed and the stupidity of baseball owners over the years.
Nice one, Casey! Sports labor books always make the owners look bad, and usually with good reason.