Here’s a surprise* I’m going with A Good Walk Spoiled: Days and Nights on the PGA Tour by John Feinstein. Yes, there was professional golf before Tiger Woods. There was professional golf before Golf Channel. And in 1993-94 Feinstein traveled the country week-to-week, side-by-side with the best players of the pre-Tiger era. He wrote about them brilliantly; the wins, the losses, the pressure and the mind games. I didn’t read this book until after Tiger broke onto the scene and I attended my first PGA Tour event in the late 1990s. But the details are fascinating. I found myself wanting to be THERE with the players on Tour. Not just on the course. I saw that on TV. I wanted to KNOW these players. Well – maybe all of them but John Daly. It’s clear Daly and Feinstein didn’t get along. And I gotta say, I can relate. JD won’t even let me see his tweets anymore.

*No surprise at all



