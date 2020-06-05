Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: 20 Best Sports books Virtual Happy Hour draft

This last pick is definitely under the “Favorite” and not “Greatest” sports books ever written. With my second and final pick, I select…Tex Maule’s The Receiver.

I could have chosen The Quarterback, the Running Back, the Rookie or the Corner Back. They all were part of a young-adult series published in the mid-to-late 1960s by former Dallas Morning News and Sports Illustrator writer Tex Maule about a fictional L.A. Rams team. I begged my parents to get me the newest one every birthday and Christmas and wish so much that I still had the entire collection. It was fiction about life in the NFL – but certainly not in a Jim Bouton way – and it provided all the behind the scenes stuff that even then made me want to be a sportswriter. (I did publish my first newspaper when I was six years old, btw). It’s certainly not great literature but all those books capture a time of my life that shaped who I became. I loved those books – and any other ones my parents bought me, particularly football books, for gifts. Who needs toys or clothes when you could get books?