Ah, the pressure or having the No. 1 overall pick. … I’ll start by saying that this draft is so highly subjective that we’d be doing ourselves a disservice by saying this is our “Top 20” Minnesota sports figures who deserve a “Last Dance’’ style documentary. It’s merely 20 opinions by the 10 people drafting. We didn’t vote on these picks to rank them.

With the first pick, I’m selecting someone whose story I find fascinating, and that’s the late Derek Boogaard.

Boogaard’s story has plenty of elements that would make a documentary interesting – conflict, controversy, humor and, unfortunately, tragedy. During his five years with the Wild, Boogaard was a larger-than-life figure in the day when enforcers and fighting still were a big part of the NHL and before brain trauma was a front-burner issue. His death from an accidental mixture of alcohol and oxycodone in 2011 further turned the spotlight on fighting and CTE.

Two Boogaard episodes I remember most happened in 2007. The first was in the Wild’s playoff series against Anaheim. Late in Game 4, the only game the Wild would win, all hell broke loose after the Ducks’ Brad May sucker-punched Kim Johnsson. While officials sorted out the penalties, Boogaard hopped over the Wild bench and menacingly skated back and forth in front of Anaheim’s bench as the Xcel Center crowd roared in approval. Boogaard was such an interesting and controversial figure that later that year, the Star Tribune sent Wild beat writer Mike Russo and photographer Carlos Gonzalez to Regina, Saskatchewan, for an A1 feature on Boogaard’s fighting camp for players ages 12 to 18.

Maybe it’s not a 10-part documentary like “Last Dance,’’ but Boogaard’s story has plenty of interesting angles. Was Boogaard a great hockey player? No, but his story sure is compelling.