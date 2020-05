One city. Three Hall of Famers (someday four?). Could you pull off a 10-part docu-series. Absolutely. The Boys of St. Paul round home and finish Round 1.

Dave Winfield, Paul Molitor, Jack Morris and Joe Mauer are baseball legends in their own right: Two with 3,000 hits. One with a Game 7 for the ages. Another with batting titles from the most unlikely of positions. And they all hail from the same mid-sized northern city: St. Paul. What are the odds?

Start the series with a snowy ballfield in the gray of winter. Fade into a pristine summer day with the four sharing a friendly game of catch, and away we go.