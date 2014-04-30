Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Minnesota sports figures who deserve a 'Last Dance'

My second pick would be a doc focusing on the 2003-2004 Timberwolves centered around the relationship of Kevin Garnett and Flip Saunders. I think starting with those miserable early years of the Wolves and then how Flip and KG turned everything around, culminating in an MVP season and a run to the Western Conference Finals would be great.

I loved all the personality and colorfulness of that team with Spreewell and Sam Cassell and Garnett. Think you could have a lot of fun with that.

Not to mention KG and Anthony Peeler going to war and using war metaphors! I got the pump.

There is also the fact that the story doesn't end with that season, you could build up to the return of KG and Flip to the Wolves and the overwhelming joy that brought to basketball fans in the state.

It would have a lot of melancholy with the loss of Flip and the way that KG has been alienated from the team. But it would have some upllift, too, with the hiring of Ryan Saunders.

Who knows maybe it could convince Glen Taylor and KG to mend the fence.

Then again, maybe not.