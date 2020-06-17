Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Our biggest, baddest sports villains Live

Hennepin County vs.Dave Forbes

Dave Forbes was charged with aggravated assault in Minneapolis in 1975 after butt-ending Henry Boucha's eye socket in a game against the Minnesota North Stars, leaving Boucha with limited vision in the right eye. The trial received much publicity as it was highly unusual for an athlete to face criminal charges for assault during a game. The trial ended with a hung jury; the charges were not refiled. Forbes was suspended for 10 games by the NHL, and Forbes and the Bruins settled a civil case by paying Boucha in excess of one million dollars.

Boucha, from Warroad, had joined the North Stars that season. Forbes' hit essentially ended his NHL career.

