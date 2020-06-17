Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Our biggest, baddest sports villains

It was tough luck that the Lions, Packers and Vikings were in the same division with Dick Butkus. He had plenty of ferocious hits to go around. No one was safe when No. 51 was around. Vikings running back Dave Osborne was asked after a game against the Bears what happened to his blocker on a play that went nowhere. "I don't know," Osborne said, "maybe Butkus ate him."
Maybe the most iconic name in sports.
It's Joe's turn, right? Still doing Journalism things?
Good, scratch that one off my list. I didn't want to have to go to the Knoblauch well again.
That could have easily been a No. 1 pick. Joe C putting together a solid performance.
Hey, there's an edit function.
Once again a homegrown villain! The sports emblem for the state should be an ouroboros.
motion to nominate someone for picks 19 and 20 ...
I did. I had Pohlad all cued up - then went back to find my scribbles on EP
And now it's my turn, and I'll be the one scrambling because Randy and Jeff took my plan (Bertuzzi) and backup plan (Buckets) in back-to-back picks. Amazing.
Corey Brewer is available, Mike. A villain on the first tee.
Do you have an Ivan Drago in you, Ken?
Rand you just got double burned! Classic villain stuff.
Wonder if CMill has something up his sleeve for No. 18.
That wouldn't even be a catch anymore smh
That's kind of a double villain pick, the 2003 Vikings and the city of Green Bay.
who's the viking next to russell in that photo?
I'm going with concussions for what they did to the careers of Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau.
Hank Stram was also not loved around these parts because NFL Films had him mic'd up when the Chiefs stomped the Vikings in the Super Bowl. Bud Grant sure hated him.
The thing about A.J., the poor guy never wanted to leave the Twins to begin with! But he certainly enjoyed the heel turn during his White Sox years.
(it wasn't only his fault the Vikings lost that game)