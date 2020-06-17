Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Our biggest, baddest sports villains

That rollicking run to the Western Conference finals by the Wild in 2003 wouldn’t be fun without a villain, would it? There was one, and it was Todd Bertuzzi of the Vancouver Canucks.

Bertuzzi was an outstanding player – he had 46 goals and 51 assists that season – but he also used his 6-3, 229-pound frame to inflict damage, sometimes after the whistle. He was just the type of player opposing fans loved to hate, and he provided Wild fans plenty of fodder in the Western Conference semifinals.

After the Canucks beat the Wild 3-2 in overtime in Game 4 in St. Paul to take a 3-1 series lead, a group of Wild fans were in line for tickets to a potential Game 6 at the X. Bertuzzi was passing by and told the fans they were wasting their time, implying that Vancouver would close out the series at home in Game 5. Apparently, Bertuzzi forgot that Dan Cloutier was his team’s goalie, and the Wild put up seven, five and four goals in completing its second consecutive rally from a 3-1 series deficit.