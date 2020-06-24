Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Our favorite sports photos Live

Jeff Wheeler still works with us today. He also looks like he's barely aged in the past 29 years!
I'm glad this photo made it.
The leap in technology for taking and transmitting photos is something else. I have a collection of low-res messes from my flip phone somewhere on my computer ...
Nice. We could have done an entire MJ Top 20.
Derek Sanderson behind the goal with the assist.
A great hockey photo with a great story behind the photo. On May 10, 1970 (50 years ago last month), in Boston, superstar Bobby Orr won the Bruins' first Stanley Cup in 29 years when he scored 40 seconds into overtime of Game 4. Noel Picard of the Blues gave flight to Orr when he tripped him. Orr won the Norris, Hart, Art Ross and Conn Smythe trophies that season. As for the photo, Ray Lussier of the Boston Record American got into position when he took the spot of another shooter who had not returned from grabbing a beer at intermission. When the other photographer returned, he told Lussier to scram. Lussier's answer: "It's all yours; I've got what I need."
so many great photos, so few picks