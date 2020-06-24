Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Our favorite sports photos Live

Feb. 22, 1980. A true miracle in the eyes of the sports world. But as Minneapolis Star photographer Tom Sweeney puts it, the real miracle that evening was developing his photos from the United States’ medal round victory over the heavily favored Soviet Union.

“ The hotel was 13 miles from the town center and ice arena, and the only transportation was not-so-regular shuttle buses.



My room’s bathroom had French doors with glass panels, which I had to cover to keep light out … Film had to be developed in absolute darkness, and prints made under very dim orange safelights. Resin-coated (RC) paper had recently been invented, so my prints could air-dry after being developed in chemical trays and washed in my room’s bathtub.

In this era, you attached your prints to a UPI drum machine, and this typewriter-sized machine scanned the photo and sent a signal through a telephone connection. It took just under 10 minutes to send a single black-and-white photo. ”