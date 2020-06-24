Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Our favorite sports photos

Was tempted to pick this iPhone 7 photo taken from the press box in all of three seconds by yours truly of the TCF Bank Stadium field storming after the Gophers beat Penn State this past season that quickly became my most-retweeted tweet, picked up by outlets like Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report and even made into a poster for sale by the Star Tribune no mind all the great stories I have written, this bad photo is my legacy —



But anyway I didn’t, and instead I went for this portrait of Tyler Johnson, taken by Mark Vancleave of the Strib, for But anyway I didn’t, and instead I went for this portrait of Tyler Johnson, taken by Mark Vancleave of the Strib, for this story I wrote

Mark and I went to college together, and I have fond memories of collaborating with him for feature photos, and this was like that. We spent a day in north Minneapolis with him, where he told me about his tattoos, including one of the Minneapolis skyline across his chest. He also told me of plans to get another tattoo on his forearm of the NFL logo, which most people would think of as for his NFL future, but to him would mean “Northside for Life.” I knew as soon as he told me that what the lede and kicker would be for this story. North Minneapolis is a place Tyler knows and loves but a place others misunderstand. It's so much a part of him, it’s written clearly on his skin, for everyone to see.



Anyway, Mark and I talked about the best way to get this shot, and we ended up setting up a portrait session at the Gophers’ preseason media day. We figured out how he would hold the football, M logo facing out, lighting just right to illuminate the script. I got to watch the whole thing come to life. As the reporter, I don’t always get to be so involved in the photo part. But for stories like this, it was really awesome to be a part of it and see it come to life. It fit the story so well and is so striking.

