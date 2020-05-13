Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

just for the record, this would be more interesting were it "sports icons." That'd bring Sid, Herbie, Bud, etc., more into play.
Herb and Bud absolutely count, JZ
They're not worthy for their playing careers, both would be a stretch for Top 20 athletes. A big stretch.
Herb's speech made our iconic moments draft. Bud's playing career with Gophers and Lakers can make this 'un
OK, Stensaas, if you can sleep at night with either of those two picks...
How would Minnesota compare to other border states I wondered when I was looking through these icons? Pretty impressive group. Here we go.
This has little to do with the draft, but it's got my goat after doing some research for this: When ranking the greatest Gophers men's basketball players -- Gophers, not pros -- there's no way in the world Kevin McHale should be ranked ahead of Mychal Thompson. No way at all.
I agree with RJ and Jerry, it's a pretty big difference between "athletes" and "figures." I had been approaching this as "athletes" but if we want to change it I'm fine with that too?
We're not changing now. Draft is underway. It's athletes!
Can't argue with Kirby: Jump on, I'm driving this bus.
Watched Puckett and the Twins last night beat the Tigers in Game 1 of the 1987 ALCS. That was a heck of game. Loved the team of Costas and Kubek.
Kirby Puckett tossed me a foul ball once.
... and the guy has a statue.
We did a parody issue each semester at the Minnesota Daily. One year I interviewed the Mikan statue at Target Center for a Q&A.
With Casey here I'm trying to think of any Northwestern guys who played for Minnesota teams
I thought Mark Loretta was a Twin but I've gotten him confused, as I often have, with Jeff Cirillo
Mikan ranked over KG any way of the week and on Sundays, too.
If the question is who would win a game of 1-on-1 between KG and Mikan in his prime, I'm going to guess it is KG. But I still have to defer to what the athletes did in their careers here ... KG won an MVP trophy and was one of the best players in the game. But he might not even be the best power forward of the era (Duncan, Dirk ...).
Gotta be a hockey player, doesn't it, RJ?
I wanted to pick Moss again, as I did with greatest draft picks. He changed the game of football, too. BUT, I ultimately decided to defer to Mikan's championships.