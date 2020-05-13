Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

    Today's Star Tribune Virtual Happy Hour draft task is choosing the most iconic athletes in Minnesota sports. They could have played for a Minnesota team ... or been from here and played elsewhere. (We look for reasons to be inclusive rather than exclusive.) In addition to our group, you can send us your choice(s) -- and react to our picks -- by posting in the comments field. Thanks for joining us!
    by Howard 5/13/2020 3:46:14 AM
