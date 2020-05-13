Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

Paul Bunyan.

Wait, you have to be an iconic Minnesota athlete? I thought it was just an iconic Minnesota sports figure!

In that case, I will make a tough call and go with a modern (relatively) era Minnesota hero, Kirby Puckett.

A Star Tribune panel picked Kirby as the top Minnesota sports figure of the 20th Century at the end of 1999. His reaction when Patrick Reusse called him to tell him was, “Really? Ahead of Bronko?”

Yeah, those two World Series titles did the trick. Plus a personality that won everyone over.

RIP Kirby … there may always be controversy about who is No. 1, but you’ll always be at the top of the conversation.