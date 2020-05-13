Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

With the fifth pick in tonight’s Happy Hour draft, I select…Patty Berg and can't believe she was still left on the big board.

Patricia quarterbacked a sandlot football team with a blocker named Bud Wilkinson in south Minneapolis on the 50th Street Tigers.

“We didn’t have any tight ends or wide ends,” she said once upon a time. “We only had loose ends.”

She also did track and field, speedskated, played basketball, volleyball and softball before she became a defining figure in the rise of women’s sports and professional women’s game.

She was a founding member of the LPGA and had a nearly lifelong sponsorship deal with Wilson Sporting Goods, for whom she once estimated she did 10,000 or more clinics. I had a set in our garage right next to a set of Mickey Wright’s.

A 1941 car accident and World War II service sidetracked her career, but she still won 88 amateur and pro titles, including 15 majors.