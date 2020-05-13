Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

When Bronk was No. 2 on the Star Tribune's Top 100 of the millennium, here's what Patrick Reusse wrote:

The name resonated raw power, and that's what Nagurski brought to

the football field. The folklore surrounding Nagurski was that Doc

Spears recruited him to Minnesota after seeing Bronko working a

field in northern Minnesota. Spears asked for directions, and the

young man pointed by raising his plow.



Playing for the Gophers in 1929, Nagurski became the lone player

named an All-America at two positions - fullback and tackle. After

Nagurski graduated from college, George Halas gave him $5,000 to

sign with the Chicago Bears. Nagurski was a two-way star for the

Bears, playing fullback on offense and tackle or linebacker on defense.



Nagurski returned to his hometown of International Falls in 1936,

when Halas refused to give him a raise to $6,000. "My greatest

thrill in football was the day Bronko Nagurski retired," said Clark

Hinkle, a Hall of Famer with the Green Bay Packers. Nagurski

engaged in pro wrestling for a time following his football

retirement but did not enjoy the circus atmosphere. Nagurski, a

member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, was 81

when he died in 1990.





