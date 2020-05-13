Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

Bronko was No. 2 on the Star Tribune's list in 1999, behind Puckett.
Alas, he also played college football in the 1920s and professional football in the 1930s.
Permission to go again, Mr. Rand?
This one will turn some heads but so what. I looked for his name in the Strib Top 100 and did not see it. The Bud Grant Vikings are not represented on this list yet, so I am going to fix that. When I think of the Vikings playing at the Met, I think of this guy -- bloodied uniform, steam coming from his mouth, ready to go another down in the falling snow. Jim Marshall epitomized those teams. He showed up for every game, was a leader, and part of one of the great nicknames ever, The Purple People Eaters. Even his wrong way return is stuff of legend (sorry to bring it up, Mr. Marshall).
That is going to turn some heads!
I just like that Marshall was kind of an Everyman. Sort of personfied the Minnesota way. No disrespect to Mr. Page. He made my top 20, too.
Jim Marshall's last great chance to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame is gone, but Pete made sure he represents the Purple People Eaters in this iconic draft.
If you're going to pick Jim Marshall, what about Lurtsema?
Oh man, my short list is getting really short now.
Pretty sure that's Magic behind McHale in that photo.
Jerry please tell us some Randy Wittman stories
I think Marc Gasol might have been taken right after Chris Richard, or within the next few second-round picks, Kenny
You knew you were getting Randy Wittman aggravated, Kenny, when he started speaking faster and he ended every sentence with, "A-iiiiight?" His version of all right.
To be fair, picks 42-47 weren't anything great either
Randball, I thought I'd seen every photograph of young Joe Mauer in existence but apparently I was mistaken
Hurricane force winds out here in Lino Lakes. My front end loader just shivered.
Kind of sad how few mentions of the Wild there have been in these drafts, save for the one on worst draft picks. For a franchise that's at least had a modicum of success, the Skating W's are pretty bland.
Is it better to be bland over 20 years like the Wild or mostly bad over 30 years like the Wolves?