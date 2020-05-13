Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

Shoot, I was sure Rachel was going to take Dan Patch. I would take the old racehorse and sort of like Flip in 2013 with Shabazz Muhammad, I had no intention of making this pick, but if Herb Brooks is considered an iconic athlete, then Bud Grant needs to be on the list. Here's the pitch, stolen from the Strib's greatest athletes of the 1900s.

Vikings coach, all-around athlete

Bud Grant went to the Great Lakes Naval Base after graduating from

high school in Superior, Wis. There, Grant played football for

legendary coach Paul Brown, who called Grant the best 18-year-old

football player he had seen. Grant then went to Minnesota, where he

was a star end for the Gophers after World War II. Grant played in

the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles didn't give

Grant the contract he wanted, he went to play for the Winnipeg Blue

Bombers. Then, at age 29, Grant became the Blue Bombers coach.

After success there, Grant was hired as the Vikings coach before

the 1967 season. He coached the Vikings to four Super Bowls.



As an athlete, Grant not only starred in football, he also played

basketball for the Minneapolis Lakers and was a coveted baseball

player for the summer semipro teams in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Grant is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach.







Bud with his little brother Jim, 1935