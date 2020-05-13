Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Who are Minnesota's most iconic athletes?

Can I pick Jonny Flynn again
Oooooh good one JZ. Mocking this pick right off the top and making it anyway. Going with the deke, then in for the score.
Value pick this late in the draft, BS. Somebody needed to take him if Herbie's so high on the list. It had to be done, so I did it.
I got two of the top 5 in that list, CMill. That's called value drafting.
You can't advertise in one of our sacred Happy Hour drafts with a crummy commercial, can you, RJ?
The number of color Neal Broten photos we have in our archive is disappointingly low
Fine, uncommon pick, Casey. I still remember watching on TV in Albert Lea the game he stole home twice in a season he stole it seven times, I believe
I am glad Rodney made the list. .388 is one of those numbers that will stay with me forever. Time magazine cover. And used to imitate his batting stance while playing wiffle ball. And that sweet swing.
I wonder how many happy hour triple crown winners we have: best draft pick, best in clutch, most iconic.
Wow, I never realized Fran had such a schnoz...
I have to admit I did not see that final pick coming.
My leftovers (all Gophers, I just realized): John Mayasich, Bruce Smith, Vern Gagne, Sandy Stephens, Natalie Darwitz
Oh, yeah, I had Oliva, too
Cris Carter would've been one of my more recent Vikings guys if I had to go there.
Deep list of free agents: Paul Molitor should have made the Top 20 for sure, Tom Lehman, Paul Giel, Lindsay Vonn or Cindy Nelson, Carl Eller, Dan Patch, Jeanne Arth, Vern Gagne.
I thought about getting one of my Moorhead State Dragons in the list, but Marc Trestman, Dave Joerger, Kevin Sorbo and Nikita Koloff didn't quite make the cut.
Culpepper over Tarkenton, Herb B? What time did you start the Happy Hour part of this draft?
My leftovers: Oliva, Hrbek, Vonn, Bruce Smith, Dan Patch, Herschel Walker
That's actually an idea for future weeks: Biggest "what-if" athletes in Minnesota history