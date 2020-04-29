Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Worst draft picks in Minnesota sports Virtual Happy Hour draft

Who's here besides me and Jerry? Bueller? Bueller?
Hey Jerry, I was thinking has there ever been a worse choice in Minnesota than in the 1978 NASL college draft when the Kicks took Emilio Romero out of Metro State when Nimrod Dreyfus of Adelphi was still on the board???
Former Badgers *do* count, Ken. And there are a few in the running ...
The No. 2 pick? So many Vikings choices...
It's a no doubt about it pick, even if I could forgive someone for selecting Flynn over Curry based on his career at Syraucse I cannot forgive someone for drafting Flynn AND Rubio no matter who they passed on.
Were there rumblings that Curry didn't want to come to Minnesota? I seem to remember that.
he did make all-rookie second team. just sayin.
No dispute. Clearly the No. 1 pick.
That's not even the worst draft pick in Wolves history
I was a huge Davidson fan, I loved Steph Curry. He played under Bob McKillop who is kind of like a Popovich-style genius. Anyway when they passed on him I was in Lowertown St. Paul at Barrio and I nearly threw a glass against the wall. I'll never forget it. No one else there cared, because my theory is that no one cares about the Wolves in St. Paul.
There are many, many bad Wolves picks Jerry. [stares at Paul Grant]
The Vikings' 2005 NFL Draft .... what to say. The direct response to trading away Randy Moss months earlier was to use the Raiders' No. 7 overall pick on WR Troy Williamson from South Carolina. Problem was he couldn't catch. That, combined with Daunte Culpepper's three torn ligaments, ended a run of six top-10 scoring offenses in seven years from 1998-2004. They've had three such offenses in the 15 years since.
Bad picks are as much about the player that got passed over as the one that got picked.
If you're going to draft a wide receiver at No. 7 overall, you might want to make sure he can catch a football