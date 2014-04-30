Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Worst draft picks in Minnesota sports Virtual Happy Hour draft

Rand always coming through in the clutch...
Vikings should have gone defense with that pick they used on Williamson. Derrick Johnson the obvious pick.
Was a bad WR year! Top guys were Roddy White and Vincent Jackson, by a mile.
2005 was also the Erasmus James draft, too, right?
Are there any photos of Williamson actually making a catch?
Travis Lee came at a time when every single thing the Twins seemed to do was wrong
Sounds like an old beat writer talking.
I'm guessing Rand is leaving some of those comments in the moderation hub so as not to spoil potential names that might pop up downstream?
Can't believe he was there at No. 4
Yeah that's a clear No. 1. That's way worse than Jonny Flynn.
Denny Green took Randy Moss the year before and was riding high ... but he missed on Underwood badly ... and this was after Michigan State coach Nick Saban told the Vikings "stay away from this guy." Nick knows a thing or two about football, the Star Tribune has learned.
You're talkin' about practice. Practice, man.
Ken, doesn't it depend on how we're defining worst? My thing with Flynn is he played and played well until he got hurt. It was bone dumb stupid to draft two point guards back-to-back but it's still better to have gotten some play from him, no?
By my definition, a bad pick is impacted not only by how bad the player is but also by who came after him. In Underwood's case, yeah, it looks like the Vikings could have had Patrick Kerney or Mike Rucker instead. But the Wolves missed out on one of the NBA's greatest stars of today.
Pat Lafontaine was there, too.
Yzerman went 4th in that draft. Pat LaFontaine went 3rd. Poor Louie ... he still hears about this one!!
Picture's worth 1,000 words.
Kenny makes my point beautifully
Kenny, you need an editor. LaFontaine scored 468 goals, not 68