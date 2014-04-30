Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Worst draft picks in Minnesota sports Virtual Happy Hour draft

Jeff Day makes a good point about how you define "worst.'' I'm going with a slightly different interpretation with my pick: Timberwolves miscreant JR Rider. He wasn't a terrible player, but he was perhaps the worst human being ever drafted by a Twin Cities franchise.

His rap sheet includes arrests for assault, kidnapping, drug possession and fraud. He didn't show up for an event at a sports bar at the Mall of America; when they complained, he went there and kicked the pregnant manager. When a Pioneer Press reporter asked him about a bad shooting performance, Rider said, 'I know guys who can take you out.'

He was a headache for the Wolves right from the start, showing up hours late for his first practice. That nearly led to an old-guy fistfight between Wolves GM Jack McCloskey and Sid; while we were all waiting for Rider to show, Sid kept yelling, 'I told you you should have picked Calbert Cheaney!'