Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Worst draft picks in Minnesota sports Virtual Happy Hour draft

I'm going with some little known history and taking,,,Warren Babe 12th overall 1986, NYR and future Hall of Famer Brian Leetch 9th. Neil Wilkinson 30th and Dean Kolstad 33rd. North Stars GM Lou Nanne called a timeout with the NY Rangers on the clock with the ninth pick and talked to them about swapping his 12th, but ultimately wasn’t willing to give up, as I remember, both second-round picks he had to move up three places. So he took Babe, who played 21 games in his career and Neil Wilkinson and Dean Kolstad with those second-rounders. The Rangers stayed put and took Brian Leetch, a future Hall of Famer.