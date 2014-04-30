Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Worst draft picks in Minnesota sports Virtual Happy Hour draft

From the way back machine. Impressive with that Doc context, Pete.
Bryan Oelkers goes before Tim Belcher? Egads, what kind of world are we living in?
Belcher at least had a good career. They just botched the signing.
"Just" botched the signing? That's everything.
BTW when we do the write-up of this draft for print I demand we use that photo of Oelkers
This thing will be an travesty if the Wolves don't finish with the most players taken in our draft.
Our next draft is simply "worst Doug Risebrough picks of the mid-to-late-2000s." We can go all night
JZ, I had six Wolves in my top 20. That's probably pretty conservative.
We always think of the Wolves' questionable picks, but a lot of draft angst with that team was they never moved up in the draft. The pingpong (table tennis?) balls never bounced their way.
TK didn't make thing easy for McCarty. Guess he didn't like smart guys, and McCarty was a Stanford kid
Stanford boola, boola, boola.
The best you could say is that he stuck around in the bigs for a while.
David McCarty was going to be a consideration if he lasted to No. 20. I'm glad he didn't.
Darrin Nelson made ALLLL the catches.
Andrew, do you have the 2021 Mock Draft done yet? Wait, is this an open forum? Did I accidentally post a private message??
Let's not forget Daunte was coming off one of the best seasons in NFL history before the 2005/Rodgers draft.
RandBall makes a great point.
Man, I loved Daunte doing the roll. Still miss it. I remember that season (after the Rodgers draft) he came out in the first preseason game and went like 7-for-7 with a touchdown pass and was just humming. All fell apart so quick.