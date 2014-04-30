Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Worst draft picks in Minnesota sports Virtual Happy Hour draft

Hey, it's my turn! I wasn't sure this guy would be there. I'm truly elated to get him at No. 17 -- which is lower than he went in 1995.

Derrick Alexander had a decent NFL career as a defensive end after being picked No. 11 overall by the Vikings in 1995. He was, in fact, a starter on the 15-1 team of 1998. So this is nothing against him.

(Stephen A. Smith voice)

HOWEVER: The Vikings passed on an all-time great, Warren Sapp, despite an obvious need at that position. He was snatched up one pick later and won a Super Bowl in tampa bay.

Ever wonder how Warren Sapp might have looked on the 1998-2000 Vikings? I sure don't. Nope, not once. Never.