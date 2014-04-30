Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday: Worst draft picks in Minnesota sports Virtual Happy Hour draft

I see you MK, I know Erasmus James probably belongs on this list.

But I loved him in college, plus I agree with Jerry that the Wolves need to be more represented, so ...

And there's so many Wolves options still on the table. [stares at Ndudi Ebi] [stares at Felton Spencer] [stares at Rsahad McCants]



But I'm just going to bookend this draft with another top-six pick from Jim Boeheim's program. You need those guys to be impact players and Wes Johnson simply isn't it. 2010 was not a great NBA draft as a whole, but DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Heyward and Paul George could have been selected over Johnson at No. 4.