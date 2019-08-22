Live at the Fair: Rick Nelson tries all the new foods and tells all Live

Pebbles & Bam Bam! Waffle at Nordic Waffles, $8 . Best part of arriving early at the fair? No line at this mega-popular stand. Colorful (and sugary, and crunchy) breakfast cereal + Reece’s Pieces = fun treat for kids of all ages. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk0vE0X4AA6m-j.jpg
Blueberry Key Lime Pie at Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $8 . Partner @BirchwoodCafe is justifiably famous for its Key Lime pies, and adding MN-raised blueberries is an inspired touch. And it’s a state fair miracle: real whipped cream (from a MN dairy, ‘natch). Don’t miss. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECkvdwHXYAEmQtj.jpg