Live at the Fair: Rick Nelson tries all the new foods and tells all

Lavender lemonade at the Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $6 and $7 .50. Super-refreshing, with a just-right sweet-tart bite and a hint of lavender (more color than flavor). The rosemary is a nice (and very @BirchwoodCafe ) touch. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECkutXoXYAEuctz.jpg
Blueberry Key Lime Pie at Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $8 . Partner @BirchwoodCafe is justifiably famous for its Key Lime pies, and adding MN-raised blueberries is an inspired touch. And it’s a state fair miracle: real whipped cream (from a MN dairy, ‘natch). Don’t miss. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECkvdwHXYAEmQtj.jpg
Heirloom tomato and sweet corn BLT with an egg, Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $13 . I didn’t think it was possible to improve upon this instant State Fair classic from 2018, but adding a runny-yolk fried egg (from @LocallyLaidEggs ) is genius. Love it. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECkwLJgWsAUtsJA.jpg
Pebbles & Bam Bam! Waffle at Nordic Waffles, $8 . Best part of arriving early at the fair? No line at this mega-popular stand. Colorful (and sugary, and crunchy) breakfast cereal + Reece’s Pieces = fun treat for kids of all ages. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk0vE0X4AA6m-j.jpg
Al Pastor Waffle at Nordic Waffles, $9 . One of the fair’s great makers of handheld goodness (that salmon waffle is perfection) has a sharp way with pork (tender, juicy), and the pineapple accents add a welcome flavor pop. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk1RgFW4AE-fCB.jpg
Breakfast Potato Skin at the Blue Barn, $8 .95. TGI Friday’s at the fair! Ok, not really. But the deep-fried potato skin is a hilarious 80s throwback (with South Dakota -sacrilege! - beef touches). It’s every major food group in a single dish. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk3_ivWkAEtmh0.jpg
Nashville Hot Chicken on a Stick at the Blue Barn, $9 .95. On-trend (for the fair, anyway) and delicious. Juicy meat, a spicy (for the fair, anyway) bite and a nicely crunchy coating. Try it. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk4g8VXsAELVCe.jpg
Breakfast sandwich at Blue Ox Burger Bar, $6 (or $9 w/tots). A kissing cousin to the Egg McMuffin (nothing wrong with that), with a pile of wonderfully crisp bacon. You could do worse in the a.m. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk8iZfWsAEIjvZ.jpg
Build a Your Own Hamburgers at the Blue Ox Burger Bar, $6 -$13 (w/tots or crinkle fries). A standard-issue bun with a nicely charred (to medium) patty. The build-your-own aspect contains no surprises. Love the crinkle fries, but then again I’m a crinkle fry freak. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk9VxgXkAAOahd.jpg
Bada Bing Sandwich at the Sandwich Stop, $9 . An Italian-inspired flatbread with honest to goodness fresh basil (a fair first?), ham, salami, gooey mozzarella and a creamy balsamic vinaigrette. Not wacky, not on-a-stick, and lousy tomatoes aside, pretty great. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECk_w9AXUAEDpkh.jpg
Peaches ‘N Cream Nachos at Bridgeman’s, $8 . It’s all about the “P,” as in peaches (glorious), pecans (chewy, meaty) and pita (unnecessary). Love the honey drizzle. The fake whipped ice cream is a disappointment, and eight bucks feels like a lot. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClCmNDW4AAjqv7.jpg
Feta Bites at Dino’s Gyros, $5 .50. A lighter, crispier (and, frankly, better) version of the cream cheese wonton, with a tangy feta filling and a lovely black olive-flecked dipping sauce. Pair them with the stand’s long list of local tap beers. Great price, too. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClIKbpX4AA2OBx.jpg
No Bologna Coney at Mancini’s al Fresco, $6 .75. Those in search of a different (in a good way, not a passive-aggressive Minnesota way) should check this out. The bun gets soggy, fast. Love the pepper-olive topping. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClJGm9WwAE14ii.jpg
Polish Sausage at iPierogi, $8 . Textbook example of the genre, with a lively, nicely crunchy sauerkraut. A sturdy ciabatta-style bun. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClOmOrWsAE8P8A.jpg
Cabbage roll at iPierogi, $9 . Just like mom’s, with a mildly seasoned ground pork and rice and a light tomato sauce. Hefty, filling and piping hot. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClP04wXkAAFlU0.jpg
Pierogies at iPierogi, $9 . Choice of cheese or meat (we ordered the combo). Well-made. Bland but filling. The bacon/caramelized onion topping makes it. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClQXhxXsAMCYZn.jpg
Tipsy Pecan Tart at Sara’s Tipsy Pies, $7 . Thanksgiving in August! (Why don’t my pecan pies turn out this well?). Pretty and wonderfully rich, with a splendid (and surprisingly gluten-free) shortbread crust. Divine. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClR0qrXYAEQFpR.jpg
Carnitas Taco Cone at San Felipe Tacos, $10 . So very State Fair. Why not deep fry a tortilla and fill it with sharply seasoned, super-tender pork? Easy to carry around, but eating it and retaining any semblance of table manners is a challenge. So what? It’s the #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClTTeBXUAAscRp.jpg
Shrimp and Grits Fritters at Funky Grits, $5 . A fab new deep-fried entry. Tons of cheddar and cornmeal flavor (and a delightful lingering spice kick), not so much with the shrimp, tho. Good price, too. A gotta-try newbie. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClW2ZOXoAI3EUu.jpg
Hickory Grilled Texas Red Hot Sausage at Tejas Express, $10 . What’s the Spanish word for “fantastic”? A smoky, feisty, pork-beef bologna-style sausage, resting in a cool, garden-fresh succotash. Damn. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECldLj4WkAAfWaX.jpg
Sno-Cap Waffle Sundae at Hamline Church Dining Hall, $6 . A delightfully old-fashioned treat. The waffle - golden, tender - has a lovely malty essence, and the cream cheese ice cream is a simple-pleasures decadence. Maple syrup? It belongs on more sundaes. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClgq0iWkAAMYly.jpg
Dessa’s Night Drive Ice Cream at Hamline Church Dining Hall, $5 .50 and $8 . The ingredients (Coffee-cardamom ice cream from @IzzysIceCream , chocolate-covered espresso flakes, toffee) sounds very kitchen sink. But the combination works, and then some. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClhTn5X4AIEMDr.jpg
Duck Drummies at Giggles’ Campfire Grill, $8 .75. A great idea, well-executed. The outer coating is light and crisp, giving way to dark, succulent (and plentiful) meat. Five wings to an order. Delicious. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClmrA4WwAA20nl.jpg
Grilled Sota Sandwich at Brim, $9 . A PB&J that’s light years beyond Skippy and Smuckers on Wonder Bread. The PB is freshly ground peanuts and almonds, the J is a (MN-raised) blueberry marmalade, warmed in a panini press. And gluten-free, and vegan. Terrific. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECltcI4XUAATFWX.jpg
Tailspin at the Hangar, $11 . An unsightly mishmash of flavors (hot dish, it ain’t) most of them leaning toward “sweet.” The kindest word I can muster is “filling.” But the most helpful word I can muster is “skip.” #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClw05RXYAEUKNR.jpg
Wingwalker at the Hangar, $9 . Deep-fried dough with dipping sauces. Wouldn’t you rather have a bag of mini donuts? I would, especially at these prices. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EClxSmdX4AEIAAR.jpg
Fresh strawberries with non-dairy whipped topping at Strawberries N’ Creme, $7 and $9 . This would be even better with freshly whipped cream. The good news? It’s vegan. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECl05YIWkAUGk1z.jpg
Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites At Funnel Cakes, $8 . Picture greasy onion rings, minus the onion. With cheese. An overpriced gutbomb. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECl4yHiW4AIMCdy.jpg
Cuban Fusion Fajita in Juanita’s Fajitas, $7 . Ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard and salt. And more salt. And now I am in search of water. #mnstate https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECl7GSIXsAAi2Ds.jpg
Halo Cone at Halo Cone and Cloud Roll, $9 . Hilarious, the Hello Kitty of State Fair foods. Cotton candy-flavored soft serve (w/a decided bubble gum taste) on cotton candy. It will singlehandedly create lifetime employment for Minnesota dentists. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECl__6KX4AE-5NM.jpg
Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle at the Hideaway Speakeasy, $9 . The Ladies Who Lunch have arrived at the State Fair. Lots of flavors (blueberry, rhubarb) layered in a buttery pound cake. Surprisingly elegant, with a price to match. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmBxTdXUAUNFL9.jpg
Turkish Pizza at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, $9 . Beef in a cumin-forward tomato sauce with tons of fresh veggies on a puffy, charred wood-fired naan. It’s begging to be filled like a burrito. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmIHpYXkAAkdkq.jpg
Cookie Dough on a Stick and Deep Fried Cookie Dough at Cookie Dough on a Stick, $5 and $7 -$10 . Meh. The deep-fried version (wonton wrappers, semi-molten dough) is an even bigger meh. Ask for underbaked Sweet Martha’s instead. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmMT_RXsAc5N3f.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmMTe0XUAQl-Bx.jpg
Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings at O’Gara’s, $8 . A basket of chicken nuggets that bear a close resemblance to sweet-and-sour chicken served at a strip mall Chinese restaurant. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmPQZIXoAYEmr6.jpg
Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket Taco at Shanghaied Henri’s, $9 . I’ve still got a dozen-plus stops remaining on this odyssey, but I think I’m fairly safe in proclaiming this the worst new food at the State Fair. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmX9NrXkAAE-We.jpg
Lamb T-Bone Chops at Holy Land, $6 . OK. But they really make me miss the Lamb Shoppe in the Food Building, which sold a better version of this. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmZlTtX4AAE7iV.jpg
Behl Puri at Hot Indian Foods, $10 . Love. Mumbai Street food comes to The Great Minnesota Get-Together, and the puffed rice-onion-potato-peanut combination, laced with tamarind chutney, has all the mouth feels. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmaO4mXoAAbcYt.jpg
Kentikka Hot Chicken Sliders at Hot Indian Foods, $12 . Excellent. Nicely breaded chicken thighs in a fabulously smoky paprika sauce, on sturdy New French Bakery buns. Don’t miss. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmbA3iX4AYLFeC.jpg
Mini Donut Latte at the Anchor Coffee House, $7 . Served hot or cold. If you’re expecting a doughnut-flavored coffee beverage, think again. But the Tom Thumb donut garnish is nice. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECmbnDXWkAAtH1Z.jpg
Warm cheesecake tart at Lulu’s Public House, $6 . Hits all the right cheesecake notes (and the strawberry sauce is nicely fragrant) but does anyone really want to eat warm cheesecake at an outdoor festival in August? #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECm33OGXkAAw8i-.jpg
The Hot Hen at RC’s BBQ, $8 . Super Bowl Sunday comes to the Great Minnesota Get-Together (why wait for the Vikings?) and it’s all the loaded potato chip goodness that a football fan could ask for. Bring on the beer. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECm4ofwXYAg8u9f.jpg
Jamm’in Brisket Grilled Cheese at RC’s BBQ, $10 . A super-charged Cheddar/pepper Jack grilled cheese stuffed with tender brisket and a sweet onion jam. Shareable and pretty great. #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECnGK7KXsAA72gv.jpg
