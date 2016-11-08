2016 general election updates

Ken Bone, the red-sweatered undecided voter from the second presidential debate who became an internet sensation, has voted in Illinois. But he won't say for whom.
The Washington Post rounds up reports of voting problems around the country.
A cake shaped like a bust of Donald Trump was just wheeled into Trump Tower, where the Republican candidate will be watching returns tonight.
Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, did not vote for Donald Trump. Instead, they left the presidential line empty but voted for Republicans in other races, reports Jonathan Martin of the New York Times.
Thousands of women are sharing photos of themselves wearing pantsuits on Facebook in honor of Hillary Clinton.
At least four people have been shot near a polling place near Los Angeles. UPDATE: Police say one person is dead, suspect is heavily armed and still at large.