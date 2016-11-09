In honor of Election Day, breweries across the Twin Cities are offering discounts for patriotic patrons who may need a cold one as they watch the voting results come in. Though technically, some of these promotions aren’t exactly legal.
Some precincts in North Carolina will be kept open beyond the official poll close time of 6:30 due to interruptions.
Virginia, Georgia are too close to call as results start coming in, the Associated Press reports.
Election officials and residents of West Dallas, Texas, say someone may have fraudulently mailed ballots for dozens of elderly -- and possibly deceased -- voters.
A large crowd has gathered outside the Javits Center in New York City, where Hillary Clinton will hold her Election Night party, the New York Times reports.
Polls closing at 7 p.m.: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, District of Columbia and parts of North and South Dakota.
Ilhan Omar (D-Minneapolis) has been elected to the Minnesota House, becoming the first Somali-American lawmaker in U.S. history.