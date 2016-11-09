Donald Trump has won Ohio, NBC News and ABC News project.
The Associated Press has called Virginia for Hillary Clinton.
Hillary Clinton has won Colorado, the Associated Press projects.
The Associated Press has called Florida for Donald Trump.
Rep. Erik Paulsen (R) has won re-election in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
The Associated Press calls Idaho for Donald Trump; California and Hawaii for Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump currently leads Hillary Clinton in the electoral vote count, 201-190.
The Associated Press has called Oregon for Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump currently leads Hillary Clinton in the electoral vote count, 201-197.
The Associated Press has called North Carolina for Donald Trump.
Liz Cheney (R), daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, the Associated Press projects.
Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses bid for seventh term after facing criminal charge two weeks before Election Day, the Associated Press reports.
The Associated Press calls Washington for Hillary Clinton.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has won re-election over former Democratic senator Russ Feingold, the Associated Press projects.
California has voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the Associated Press reports.
The Associated Press has called Utah for Donald Trump.
The Associated Press has called Iowa for Donald Trump.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid in Nevada, the Associated Press projects.
The Associated Press calls Nevada for Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump has taken a narrow lead in Pennsylvania with 95 percent of precincts reporting, but the race remains too close to call.
Massachusetts voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the Associated Press reports.
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) wins re-election, likely securing Republican control of the Senate, the Associated Press reports.
The Associated Press calls Pennsylvania for Donald Trump.
Clinton campaign chair John Podesta addresses supporters, says Hillary Clinton will not speak tonight.
The Associated Press calls Wisconsin for President-elect Donald Trump.
Hillary Clinton has called Donald Trump to concede the presidential race, CNN reports.
"This is a historic night. The American people have spoken. And the American people have elected their new champion," said Vice President-elect Mike Pence, introducing President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump campaign headquarters in New York City.
"I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans, and this is so important to me," said President-elect Donald Trump.
"The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer," Trump said.
"We owe [Hillary Clinton] a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country," Trump said.
"American will no longer settle for anything less than the best," Trump said.
Clinton concession speech expected soon, but the exact time isn't clear yet.
Hillary Clinton takes the stage in New York.
Clinton: "I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too."
Clinton: "Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead."
Clinton: "Our constitutional democracy demands our participation. Not just every four years, but all the time."
Clinton: "To the young people ... Please never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it."
Clinton: "To the women, especially the young women, who put their faith in me ... nothing has made me prouder than to be your champion."
Clinton: "Our best days are still ahead of us."
President Obama speaking at White House now: He invited Trump to White House tomorrow to talk about transition.
Obama on Trump: "We are now all rooting for his success in leading and uniting the country."
Obama on Clinton: "I'm proud of her ... her candidacy and nomination were historic."
Obama: "We have to remember, we're actually all on one team ... we are Americans first."
Obama: "The path this country's taken has never been a straight line. We zig and zag. ... And that's OK. ... That's the way politics work sometimes."
Obama: "I want to make sure that handoff is well-executed because ultimately we're all on the same team."