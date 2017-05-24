Overall budget targets in a pic #mnleg #lmcleg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjcpksXgAAGz7B.jpg
Tax Committee posted. I think this should be 8:30PM #lmcleg #mnleg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjYecoXcAM6fzx.jpg
It's almost 7 pm. Lawmakers who were supposed to pass 7 bills by 7 am have, in fact, passed zero bills. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjMC5_XYAE_9Zo.jpg
State workers + babies wait outside the House, worried about the fate of state govt's paid parental leave. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjBkPZWAAAGNsz.jpg
Expectant/new parents who are state employees making their case for a continued parental leave benefit. At stake in #mnleg special session https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAi-mFHWAAA57Rf.jpg
MN leg. special session in recess until this evening. Lobbyists and activists waiting it out. Rep. Lesch tossing his baby. @StarTribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAi89HwXYAEuvPT.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAi87DvWsAAp-ja.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAi84VoXkAEHwjt.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAi82g0XsAAZSXb.jpg
This is the most exciting thing that's happened to me all day -- and they haven't even started the dancing yet. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAi1SahXkAALGXq.jpg
Protesters hope Gov Dayton won't sign off on new rules to make it harder for undocumented immigrants to get licenses https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAi0eiBXsAY92oS.jpg