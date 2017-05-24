Protesters of legislation banning driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants are disrupting tax conference committee. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjuL2HXsAQJlUe.jpg
It appears the tax bill will be the first to see action in the House and Senate. Conference committee now reviewing it. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjsmEaWsAY-lIy.jpg
And as the skies darkened over St Paul, your early shift reporter skittered away... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjlfImWAAEBggX.jpg
Republicans are counting this incremental change to teacher seniority preference as a policy win #mnleg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAjkRhiXoAAz4KM.jpg