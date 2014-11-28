Live on social media: Follow the Derek Chauvin trial testimony

StarTribune

Live on social media: Follow the Derek Chauvin trial testimony Live

Star Tribune reporters Rochelle Olson and Chao Xiong provide updates.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Make a comment
Powered by Platform for Live Reporting, Events, and Social Engagement
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.