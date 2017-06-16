Live tweets: The decision in the Philando Castile case Live

Live tweets: The decision in the Philando Castile case
All Sections
Search
Star Tribune
Manage Account
Log out
Log In
Subscriptions
New
Manage Existing
eEdition
77°
Forecast
Traffic
Local
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Home
All Sections
Search
StarTribune
Manage Account
Log out
Log In
Subscriptions
New
Manage Existing
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Health Highlights
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Projects
Local Columnists
Jon Tevlin
James Lileks
Local Blogs
Campus Confidential
Class Act
Dateline Minnesota
Full Disclosure
Lileks at Lunch
MPLS.
STP
The Drive
Yesterday's News
State Fair
10,000 Takes
Data Drop
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Lynx
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Soccer
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
A Fan's View
Bloggin' Scoggins
Dennis Anderson
Doug Smith
Gold in the Barn
Gridiron Gold
Ice Gold
On the Lynx
On the Wolves
Patrick+
Randball
Russo's Rants
Sid's Scoops
Souhan on Sports
StribSports Upload
The Roman Empire
Twins Insider
Sports Podcasts
Access Vikings
Twins Insider
Top Workplaces
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Business Blogs
3D Economics
Food Market
Just Listed
Lee Schafer
Point of Sale
The Mill
Commentary
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Kids' Health
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
Variety Blogs
Artcetera
Escape Artists
Greengirls
Health Check
Lileks @ Lunch
On Books
Table Talk
Wingnut
World Class
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Newspaper Ads
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find an Agent
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Star Tribune
Close
Live tweets: The decision in the Philando Castile case
Live
< Newest
1
2
Oldest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Yanez not guilty in fatal shooting of Philando Castile
strib.mn/2rnpgTq
#YanezTrial
#PhilandoCastile
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:45:26 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:43:46 PM
These were the jurors
in the trial of St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez.
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:41:11 PM
Yanez dashcam video is public data after acquittal
#YanezTrial
#PhilandoCastile
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:40:43 PM
MN Dept/PublicSafety says it won't release Yanez squad video today.
#YanezTrial
#PhilandoCastile
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:38:41 PM
↵
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:37:59 PM
#YanezTrial
: crx to previous tweet. The Castile family did speak with the media after verdict. Apologies
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:36:49 PM
#YanezTrial
: Outside the courthouse is quiet. One activist surrounded by media. There are probably more media than members of the public
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:34:31 PM
City of St. Anthony statement: "The public will be best served if Ofc. Yanez is no longer a police officer in our city."
#philandocastile
by
AJillSimons
via
twitter
retweeted by
ByLizSawyer
6/16/2017 8:34:05 PM
#YanezTrial
: Am told Castile family did not talk to the media after the verdict. They got into a van and drove away.
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:33:10 PM
Post verdict reaction from activist Mel Reeves
#yaneztrial
#philandocastile
pscp.tv/w/bBLk2DFsWktw…
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
retweeted by
ByLizSawyer
6/16/2017 8:32:37 PM
All jurors, including prosecution team, declined to comment after Yanez verdict. County attorney will issue statement later.
by
David Chanen
via
twitter
retweeted by
ByLizSawyer
6/16/2017 8:32:30 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:28:36 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:27:23 PM
#YanezTrial
: jurors would not talk to media as deputies escorted them to their cars.
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:26:22 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:26:14 PM
Post verdict reaction from activist Mel Reeves
#yaneztrial
#philandocastile
pscp.tv/w/bBLk2DFsWktw…
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:26:12 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:25:32 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:24:50 PM
All jurors, including prosecution team, declined to comment after Yanez verdict. County attorney will issue statement later.
by
David Chanen
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:24:29 PM
Post
#yaneztrial
pscp.tv/w/bBLkGDFsWktw…
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
retweeted by
ByLizSawyer
6/16/2017 8:23:53 PM
Post
#yaneztrial
pscp.tv/w/bBLkGDFsWktw…
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:23:00 PM
Hatchett and Valerie Castile decline to take questions
#yaneztrial
#philandocastile
by
Chao Xiong
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:22:01 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:20:14 PM
pscp.tv/w/bBLjTjFvTmps…
by
Matt McKinney
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:19:37 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:19:37 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:17:16 PM
Read our full story here:
Yanez not guilty in fatal shooting of Philando Castile
Star Tribune
The verdict was reached this afternoon after about 27 hours of deliberation.
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:16:39 PM
Reaction from Minnesota state representative:
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:15:59 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:12:28 PM
#YanezTrial
: Before reading verdict, judge asked jury if they had read/seen any news coverage. They all said no.
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:12:10 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:10:38 PM
#YanezTrial
: I only saw one juror (18 year old) who looked out at the gallery before verdicts read. She looked at the Castile family.
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:10:26 PM
↵
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:06:59 PM
#YanezTrial
: Yanez and family led out of back of courtroom by deputies. Castile's sister broke into tears after verdicts read.
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:05:31 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 8:05:02 PM
#YanezTrial
: Earl Gray hugged Yanez's mother. "You should be happy not crying."
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:04:15 PM
#YanezTrial
: Castile's mother angrily stormed out of the courtroom just after verdicts read. Fuck this shit," she said.
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:01:51 PM
Officer Yanez acquitted of all charges. Castile family stormed out of courtroom after verdict.
by
David Chanen
via
twitter
6/16/2017 8:01:51 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 7:59:39 PM
#YanezTrial
verdicts: not guilty, all charges
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 7:57:11 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 7:57:08 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 7:45:30 PM
by
Matt DeLong
6/16/2017 7:43:50 PM
#YanezTrial
: No phones allowed on during hearing, so there will be radio silence before general public gets news of the verdicts.
by
Brandon Stahl
via
twitter
6/16/2017 7:27:53 PM
< Newest
1
2
Oldest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
Data Drop
South Metro
West Metro
State Fair
10,000 Takes
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
Instagram
Tumblr
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Jobs
News in Education
City Pages
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.