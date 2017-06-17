Live tweets: The decision in the Philando Castile case Live

Dozens of posters depict a MN license plate with the word SHAME on it. Several hundred at Capitol waiting for rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCezF1BXkAEefkp.jpg
Officer Jeronimo Yanez is found NOT GUILTY on all charges in shooting of #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCeSVjZXgAA6Giu.jpg
Protesters have begun showing up at the Capitol #YanezTrial #PhilandoCastile https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCetgQMV0AAUo6M.jpg
People were sitting among #PhilandoCastille memorials, crying and reflecting on the verdict. #YanezTrial https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCeswofXcAA8ZqP.jpg
At the scene of #PhilandoCastille shooting, on Larpenteur and Fry St, supporters have gathered to lay flowers. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCese4KWAAEcd_Z.jpg
A woman chalking memorials w/her toddler told me "This is the moment I've lost faith in the justice system" #philando https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCesM3QXgAErb8v.jpg
At JJ Hill Montessori School, where #PhilandoCastille worked as cook, supporters have scrawled messages in his honor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCeriDkXkAE_Q2T.jpg
MNDept/PubSafety & BCA reasoning for not releasing public dashcam video today #YanezTrial #PhilandoCastile https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCeX_kSXUAAaEQZ.jpg
"God help America," Diamond Reynolds said in her statement. #YanezTrial #PhilandoCastile https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCeM-4UWsAAitYf.jpg