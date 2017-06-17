Live tweets: The decision in the Philando Castile case Live

If you're just tuning into the #PhilandoCastile rally, @motarola123 , @ByLizSawyer & @jarahsarvis are still tweeting @StarTribune dispatches https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfUUNuVwAAp0ot.jpg
Thousands marching down University away from Capitol. @StarTribune #philandocastile https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfPTveWsAQXCkR.jpg
New chants of "Yanez, Guilty!" A handful of people are starting to put anarchist masks and bandannas on. A couple have gas masks. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfPDyIU0AAOGtv.jpg
It's difficult to illustrate the size of this march. They continue on University. Light rail is facing delays tonight https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfOB0gXUAAWH0d.jpg
This is new. McDonalds closed today in the wake of the #YanezTrial Workers watching from inside windows. Guess I gotta find another potty https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfMgjQUAAAdLUx.jpg
As with previous BLM protests, a leader car carrying a speaker directs the roving crowd. People filming from porches https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfKwMSWAAApvcV.jpg
Photos: Grief, anger after Yanez found not guilty
mprnews.org/story/2017/06/… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfKX3EUQAAdG5A.jpg
Rally @ the Capitol just ended, protesters are marching now #YanezVerdict #PhilandoCastile #YanezTrial https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfHEm0UIAIA7Xb.jpg
Buttons being handed to crowd as people begin to leave Capitol steps and prepare to march. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfGbK7W0AAgb2m.jpg
I'd estimate a few thousand people here now. Longtime activist Mel Reeves speaking now. "They shot this man because he was a black man." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCe8dxbXYAE7Eji.jpg
Monique Collars-Doty: "Enough is enough. The police are like Las Vegas, the house always wins." #Philando #Yaneztrial https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCe5_--W0AAzgHc.jpg
Crowd is told not to lose hope. "Keep showing up." #philando #Yaneztrial https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCe4EDPWsAEGP6p.jpg
John Thompson begins sobbing at the microphone. "You murdered my friend. You murdered my friend. And you got away with it." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCe2uRuXsAMvOlx.jpg
Live scene at the Minnesota State Capitol for the #philandocastile rally. #yaneztrial
bit.ly/2sb62mP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCe1yglUIAAsPLL.jpg
Many posters also say "The world is waiting." Organizer tells the crowd "Our hearts are broken tonight." #YanezTrial https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCe0QZNWAAAvNrb.jpg
Many posters also say "The world is waiting." Organizer tells the crowd "Our hearts are broken tonight." #YanezTrial https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCe0QZNWAAAvNrb.jpg