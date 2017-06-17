Live tweets: The decision in the Philando Castile case Live

#PhilandloCastile #YanezTrial #YanezVerdict Demonstration on I94 #stpaul #minnesota https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfrCDKWAAED3v_.jpg
A massive line of state troopers has stretched across both sides of the interstate. Two buses wait for arrests. #PhilandoCastile https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfp9h0XkAEQrU2.jpg
#PhilandloCastile #YanezTrial #YanezVerdict Demonstration on I94 #stpaul #minnesota https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfl4maXkAAwUV6.jpg
#PhilandloCastile #YanezTrial #YanezVerdict Demonstration on I94 #stpaul #minnesota https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfl2m_XcAArb88.jpg
Both lanes of I94 shut down #PhilandoCastile #YanezTrial #YanezVerdict https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCflSfnW0AAZ2TH.jpg
Cars are turning around on EB I94 as #PhilandoCastile marchers take over #YanezTrial #YanezVerdict https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfj0JoXcAEwSMD.jpg
I-94 now shut down in both directions https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfi-tqVwAIJU4U.jpg
marchers for #PhilandoCastile #YanezTrial on i94 eastbound lanes now https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfigrvVwAEGxKU.jpg
Crowd has picked up steam and turned right into Victoria St. #PhilandloCastile #Yaneztrial https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCfXbyiVoAA85aJ.jpg