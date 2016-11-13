End of Q1 has the #Gophers up in Nebraska. #MINNvsNEB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxGr15rUkAEkGJS.jpg
.@Numerouno1_ gets things started for the #Gophers . 🙌 #MINNvsNEB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxGnqawVQAAb73E.jpg
Walking out for the coin toss this evening ⬇️ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxGhbEDUAAAc6SP.jpg
This matchup. 🔥🔥🔥
The race for the B1G West. 🔥🔥🔥
Let's have some fun.
📺» btn2go.com/game/minnesota… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxGJYReVQAAoWeA.jpg
That's back-to-back 62-3 wins for @OhioStateFB .
That's, what they call, impressive. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxGbYuKWIAAOUUC.jpg
The #Gophers checking out the field upon arrival at Memorial Stadium. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxGTIn-UkAAS20H.jpg