Live updates: Gophers take on Purdue at the Bank

StarTribune

Live updates: Gophers take on Purdue at the Bank

Get updates from before the game through the final play by Star Tribune staff and others for Saturday's game between the Gophers and Purdue.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.