Make that 👌 TDs for @Numerouno1_ . 😱 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwiNtJQUUAAC-48.jpg
Sideline view: Celebration 🙌 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwiOFLIUcAAQWhQ.jpg
The #Gophers seal the deal and add another win to their record! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwiN2W4UsAE24ZR.jpg
Good game, Coach. #PURvsMINN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwiPjcBVIAARrSA.jpg
We will now hear an opening statement from coach Claeys. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwiUVHZVIAA_ztM.jpg
Check out some postgame #BoilerNotes . #BoilerUp http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwiZhuNVQAA9Coy.jpg